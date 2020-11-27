Dogsgiving: Molly

Name: Molly

Age: 5 months

Breed: Mixed

Human(s): Tracy

Where did you come from? Born right here in Great Falls.

What’s your favorite toy? Anything my big bro is currently chewing on.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I’m currently learning all kinds of new things.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate two of my moms phone chargers within 3 days.

What do your humans do to make you mad? I personally don’t think she feeds me enough.

Where’s your favorite patio? I’ve only had one so it’s my favorite so far.

What are your aliases? Princess and puppy.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My sister Sophie-shes a cat.

What’s your favorite place to go? I haven’t really been anywhere except home and the vet, and that’s definitely not my favorite place.

What are your hobbies? Chewing toys, annoying my big bro and exploring my new home.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s phone chargers.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My human does them.

What’s your fitness routine? Running around the yard and house. I get the zoomies a lot.

What are you thankful for? My human and my siblings and my food.

