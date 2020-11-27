Dogsgiving: Alex

Name: Alex

Age: 8.5

Breed: Mixed

Human(s): Tracy

Where did you come from? Born in Illinois-but I’m a well versed traveler

What’s your favorite toy? My dumbbell

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Being my human’s best friend

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I once destroyed my humans seed starters and got soil all over her new cream rug.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Not feed me every time I want food.

Where’s your favorite patio? Wherever my human is.

What are your aliases? Puppy, love, turd muffin

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My new sister Molly.

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere my human is.

What are your hobbies? Playing with my sisters, napping, digging holes I’m not supposed to be digging.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I can’t remember.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My human does them

What’s your fitness routine? Running around in my back yard and going on hikes with my human.

What are you thankful for? My human and my home and my treats.

