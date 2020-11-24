County adds 140 COVID-19 cases; union issues statement following death of Great Falls educator

Cascade County added 140 cases on Nov. 24, according to the state map, bringing the county’s total to 4,595.

Of those, there are 2,104 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

“Please be mindful of the recent spike in case numbers and of the high rate of community transmission when planning your Thanksgiving gatherings,” according to a post from CCHD.

Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock, implemented stricter COVID-19 health regulations, including limiting any public gathering or event where it’s not possible to distance or distancing is not being practice is limited to 25 people or fewer.

“Though the group size limit applies only to public gatherings and events involving more than 25 people where social distancing is not possible or observed, Montanans are urged in the strongest terms to limit their involvement in any in-person gatherings of 15 or more people—including private gatherings inside a home. Such gatherings are a significant contributor to the spread of the virus. Montanans are urged to practice social distancing in any gathering of any size outside their own household,” according to Bullock’s office.

On Nov. 24, the Montana Federation of Public Employees issued a statement after a teacher from Great Falls Public Schools died of COVID-19 related illness.

MFPE President Amanda Curtis said, “Everyone in MFPE mourns this loss with great pain and extend our deepest condolences to the family. MFPE will continue to advocate at the state level for increased safety measures for school staff and students. However, the simple fact remains that we cannot continue to have schools operating in-person when restaurants, bars, and school activities continue to exacerbate community spread. Montanans must wear masks in all public areas, and businesses must be held accountable for noncompliance. Additionally, all school districts, boards, and administrators must continue to do everything in their power to enforce public health guidelines, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and quarantining. All Montanans can help protect their neighbors who serve on the frontlines by doing the same thing.”

GFPS officials are expected to make a decision by Nov. 25 regarding whether students and teachers will return to classrooms on Nov. 30 as initially planned.

