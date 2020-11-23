GFPS board meetings going virtual due to COVID-19

Due to the increased spread of COVID-19, Great Falls Public Schools is using a virtual school board meetings for the Nov. 23 and Dec. 14 meetings to avoid large gatherings.

The school board meetings will be available to the public through Facebook live streaming on the GFPS page.

Audience participation and public comment is part of the public meeting process at each school board meeting.

To address the board virtually during this time in the agenda, email the superintendent@gfps.k12.mt.us by 5 p.m. on the night of the board meeting and include the following information:

First and last name

Address

Group or individual(s) you are representing, if any.

Written comment of the subject/topic you wish to address with the board.

Your comment will be read during the audience participation portion of the agenda.

All other public comment on agenda items will be allowed by the board chair as that item is being discussed by the board during the meeting via Facebook live streaming comments. Individuals wishing to comment on agenda items before the board during this time period, must state their full name and address when addressing the trustees. Public comments will be recorded as part of the public record.

Tonight’s board meeting agenda is available here.

