Dogsgiving: Nala

Name: Nala

Age: 6

Breed: Yellow lab

Human(s): Kellie Pierce

Where did you come from? Walmart parking lot puppy sale

What’s your favorite toy? Rocco-the cat

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I walk myself, mom doesn’t hold the leash and I mind my own business.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate one of mom’s irreplaceable shoes.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Pet the other animals.

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard, I like the other neighbor dogs a lot.

What are your aliases? Baby girl, dork

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Apollo – the other dog in my house

What’s your favorite place to go? River’s Edge Trail

What are your hobbies? Pestering the cat.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Mom’s shoe

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch

What’s your fitness routine? Waking mom up at 5 a.m. for no reason.

What are you thankful for? The new bed that mom and dad bought me, when my brother shares it…and snuggles.

