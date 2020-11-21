Dogsgiving: Apollo

Name: Apollo

Age: 8

Breed: Puggle

Human(s): Kellie Pierce

Where did you come from? Petcetera

What’s your favorite toy? Any stuffy that I can rip the guts out of.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Well…still trying to figure that one out.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Took my sister on a walkabout down to CMR, mom and dad were looking for us for hours.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Take my sister for walks without me because I’m old and slow and can’t run fast.

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard, I run the neighborhood watch program, I take it very seriously.

What are your aliases? Fatty McGee, buddy

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My sister Nala.

What’s your favorite place to go? Wandering the neighborhood when I can escape unnoticed.

What are your hobbies? Trying to attack the Mailman, Fedex, or UPS driver…everyday!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Mom’s retainer

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch

What’s your fitness routine? I don’t like fitness…I’m forced to go on walks though.

What are you thankful for? My family and the fact that the mailman gives me Sunday off.

