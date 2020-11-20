Dogsgiving: Phoebe Ann Watson

Name: Phoebe Ann Watson

Age: 1.5

Breed: Welsh Corgi

Human(s): Ava is my mum, I have 2 uncles, Cameron and Ethan, and 2 Aunts Grace and Emma and Gma Lani and Papa Justin

Where did you come from? A ranch in Glasgow

What’s your favorite toy? Soooo hard to choose…geez, the trunk of my elephant…or what’s left anyway. And definitely my fuzzy moose ring, I have a trendy ” whitepaw” that my humans found very funny to give me.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? hmmm I would have to say the morning I decided to not bolt from the yard and stay and listen to my humans instead…they did have bologna.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I mean nothing really comes to mind, I’m always in the right, BUT my humans were freaking out and chasing me when I decided to take myself for a jog up the street!?

What do your humans do to make you mad? Welllllllll do you mean like when they won’t share their food?? Or when they sleep instead of loving me?? Or maybe you mean when they’re “working” and think its ok to give me a brief pet and go back to what they were doing?? It’s absurd. OmmG and the sweaters…. stop with the sweaters.

Where’s your favorite patio? On top of the couch, human watching and keeping my humans safe from the squirrels.

What are your aliases? Phoebs, PBAnn, PBerrs

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? I roll with a crew at Fetch, the big dawgs, that is.

What’s your favorite place to go? I do enjoy the park, and my humans take me to doggy daycare, love it there!

What are your hobbies? Chillin with my humans , barking, running as fast as I can around the big wooden block in the living room…I believe the humans call it coffee table?, playing with my toys, and I love a solid nap, or several.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? hmmm my mum’s airpod, just one, the right side.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch

What’s your fitness routine? I’m a runner.

What are you thankful for? My humans and food.

