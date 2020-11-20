Dogsgiving: Maisy

Name: Maisy

Age: 11…I think

Breed: Golden/Spaniel Mix

Human(s): Cory and Heather

Where did you come from? Kalispell Animal Shelter

What’s your favorite toy? Blanket (I love the blanket game)

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Picking out my humans

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Was a chicken thief – it was totally worth it

What do your humans do to make you mad? Mom picks the goop out of my eyes

Where’s your favorite patio? At home – my parents have made the patio super nice for me

What are your aliases? Maisy Mae, Miss Maisy, Masiels, Dog, Puppy Dog

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? What – I’m not human? Not a big fan of other dogs, so no BFF

What’s your favorite place to go? The farm – RZR rides and there are no rules on the farm

What are your hobbies? Sleeping, licking my butt, walks, hanging with my humans

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Took a bite out of dad’s passport. I didn’t want him to leave.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Happy Tails Lodge – they really like me

What’s your fitness routine? Walks. Now that I am older I’m not into fitness much, but I do love my walks.

What are you thankful for? I’m thankful for picking out my humans. They have given me an amazing life and are taking really good care of me now that I have cancer and diabetes. I am also thankful for belly rubs – really, really thankful!

