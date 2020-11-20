City utility billing software now live

The city has completed the transition to its new utilities billing software.

The new Munis Citizen Self Service website has been enabled on the city website.

The new system was supposed to be live in October but has been delayed.

“The Utilities Department has been working diligently to make the software transition as seamless as possible for customers, but it has become more challenging due to unforeseen technical issues. Customer patience is appreciated as the utilities staff continues to navigate the new software,” according to a city release.

The registration email confirmation feature is not working correctly. After completing the registration form, an email confirmation will not be sent, according to a city release. Customers can log in and link their accounts by clicking on the Utility Billing tab on the left sidebar. To access account information and pay a bill, enter the account number and customer ID number found on the new utility bill.

Bill payments can also be made over the phone with the old or new account information. Call 406-727-7660, ext. 1 for payments, ext. 1 for utilities. Follow the instructions and enter the requested information. The city is working on integrating the payments by phone with the new software. In the future, payments will only be validated with the new account number and customer ID number, according to a city release.

The city still accepts bill pay payments. Payments sent with the new account information will post electronically. Current bill pay customers will need to delete the city as a vendor, then re-enter the city and reflect the new account number-customer ID number. Payments with the new account number-customer ID number will be received electronically and will automatically post to the account. Payments received with the old account number will drop to a check and will be manually processed. It takes 7-10 days for the city to receive the check and will delay the posting for the payment. Due to this delay, the payment may not appear on the monthly statement. Please wait until the following bill cycle to see if the check posted or log in to the Citizen Self Service website to view posted payments, according to a city release.

To contact Utilities Customer Service, call 406-727-7660. Allow for extended call times during the initial rollout of the new software. Customers unable to reach a clerk directly are asked to leave a voice mail message. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible, but expect delays due to the extended call times and increased call volume. For more information visit https://greatfallsmt.net/finance/online-utility-bill-payments.

