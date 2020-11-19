Dogsgiving: Burt Macklin

Name: Burt Macklin

Age: 3

Breed: Boxer

Human(s): Courteney and Tj Ferrin

Where did you come from? Manhatten MT

What’s your favorite toy? Ball is life.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Being a great big brother and graduating obedience school.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I eat my beds.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Go to work and not share their dinner.

Where’s your favorite patio? At my grandma and grandpas house by the river where I can watch the ducks.

What are your aliases? Burti boy, Baby boy, and I think NO because I hear it a lot.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My sister Beatrix Kiddo, and my Cousin Dizzee.

What’s your favorite place to go? I love to go on the boat! And walk by the river. I love daycare at Fetch. I love the parks and fields where I can run super fast! Oh, and also I love my dads spot in bed when he leaves.

What are your hobbies? I love to run, jump, and play. I always want to have a ball. And I love to cuddle my mom.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Patio furniture…..

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I go to Fetch, and love the bath stations. I jump right in so I can drink the water from the spray.

What’s your fitness routine? I run everywhere I go! Mom and Dad take me for walks, but that is too slow, so we go on adventures where I can run really fast!

What are you thankful for? Ball. Toys, food….lots of food. Daycare friends. And Mom and Dad cuddles.

