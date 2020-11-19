Dogsgiving: Beatrix Kiddo
Name: Beatrix Kiddo
Age: 2
Breed: Boxer
Human(s): Courteney and Tj Ferrin
Where did you come from? Vaughn MT
What’s your favorite toy? My big green lizard
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Obedience class and learning to pay attention
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Explosive poop in and around my kennel
What do your humans do to make you mad? I don’t like to listen, I’m an independent girl.
Where’s your favorite patio? Grandma and grandpas porch in Hobson!
What are your aliases? B. Beebee. Baby girl
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My cousin Raven and my other cousin Chucky! I guess my brother Burt is ok too.
What’s your favorite place to go? I love going to the river! But I hate the car ride there. Does teleportation exist yet?
What are your hobbies? I love keeping watch out the window and chasing squirrels. I will keep my eyes up at a tree for hours waiting for those darn squirrels.
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Patio furniture.
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch! I hate baths though.
What’s your fitness routine? Playing with my brother Burt! We love to run and play! And go on walks with mom and dad.
What are you thankful for? Cuddles with my mom and dad, and a window to watch everything.