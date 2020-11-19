Dogsgiving: Beatrix Kiddo

Name: Beatrix Kiddo

Age: 2

Breed: Boxer

Human(s): Courteney and Tj Ferrin

Where did you come from? Vaughn MT

What’s your favorite toy? My big green lizard

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Obedience class and learning to pay attention

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Explosive poop in and around my kennel

What do your humans do to make you mad? I don’t like to listen, I’m an independent girl.

Where’s your favorite patio? Grandma and grandpas porch in Hobson!

What are your aliases? B. Beebee. Baby girl

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My cousin Raven and my other cousin Chucky! I guess my brother Burt is ok too.

What’s your favorite place to go? I love going to the river! But I hate the car ride there. Does teleportation exist yet?

What are your hobbies? I love keeping watch out the window and chasing squirrels. I will keep my eyes up at a tree for hours waiting for those darn squirrels.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Patio furniture.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch! I hate baths though.

What’s your fitness routine? Playing with my brother Burt! We love to run and play! And go on walks with mom and dad.

What are you thankful for? Cuddles with my mom and dad, and a window to watch everything.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

