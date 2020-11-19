10 patients given incorrect COVID-19 results; county over 4,000 total cases; Guard assisting at benefis

Alluvion Health said Nov. 19 that about 10 patients had recently been given negative COVID-19 results when they were actually positive.

Alluvion officials said impacted patients are being contacted directly by Alluvion and the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

“This was a result of human error. We have implemented processes to ensure this won’t happen again. Due to diligence amongst all parties the error was identified and quickly remedied,” Erin Merchant, Alluvion spokeswoman, told The Electric.

Alluvion is recommending that all residents follow the recommended health guidelines, including covering their cough, wearing a mask and staying home when sick so limit the spread of COVID-19 in the event that someone has been tested but is awaiting results, or they received a false negative result, or as in this case they received the wrong test results.

On Nov. 19, the county added 55 new cases, bringing the total to 4,180. Of those, the state map shows that 3,339 are currently active.

As of Nov. 18, the number of active cases associated with Great Falls Public Schools was 65. The district went remote this week in an effort to slow the spread and allow staff to come off quarantine.

At the City of Great Falls, there were eight active cases with 14 people in quarantine, according to city staff earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock implemented additional restrictions, including limiting gathering sizes to 25; limiting capacity for bars and restaurants to 50 percent and those establishments must close by 10 p.m. beginning Nov. 20 at 5 a.m. Those restrictions will be in place until Bullock lifts them.

The Cascade County City-County Board of Health implemented restrictions on Nov. 1 that are in effect until the county’s average daily rate of new cases is 25 per 100,000. As of Nov. 13, the rate was 83,000.

As of Nov. 18, there were 48 COVID-19 patients at Benefis Health System and 183 non-COVID-19 patients, leaving nine beds available, according to state data. Of those, eight COVID-19 patients and 11 non-COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, leaving two beds available. Three COVID-19 and two non-COVID-19 patients were on ventilators, leaving 21 available at Benefis.

Great Falls Clinic had six COVID-19 patients.

Currently, eight members of the Montana National Guard are assisting at Benefis and are scheduled to be complete with that mission on Nov. 29.

They’re assisting with non-medical, CNA type tasks: sanitizing, restocking shelves, delivering meals, collecting trays, cleaning, etc., according to Maj. Dan Bushnell of the Montana Guard.

As of Nov. 19, there are 148 Montana Guard members currently on COVID-19 assignments statewide, Bushnell said. So far, a total of 407 Montana Guardsmen have served COVID-19 assignments statewide this year. They are no longer conducting temperature screenings at airports and train stations.

