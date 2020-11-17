Business Bites: Popcorn Colonel, R&R reopening; C.M. Russell Museum speaker series; Embark Credit Union lobby closed; CMR HOSA collecting donations for healthcare workers

The C.M. Russell Museum was awarded a CARES Act relief grant through the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund a digital catalogue for the recently restored and reinterpreted Russell Home and Studio, belonging to Charlie Russell and his wife and business manager, Nancy Russell. The new interpretation and educational programming seeks to incorporate a stronger presence of Native American voices and contemporary topics. Because of this, the C.M. Russell Museum has partnered to create the American Indian and Educators Focus Group, which holds advising power in working towards a more inclusive development of exhibitions and educational programming within the museum campus. One such contemporary topic is that of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The series will take a focus on first hand family accounts; data mapping of missing and murdered Indigenous women; and advocacy and support.

The first speaker is Cheryl Horn, the Aunt of Selena Not Afraid, a young woman who went missing on New Year’s Day in Big Horn County. The county, primarily made up of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, has one of the highest rates of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases in Montana. Join Cheryl as she shares her story at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

The speaker series runs Dec. 1-3.

Embark Credit Union

The Embark Credit Union lobby and drive through on 10th Ave. S. will be closed Nov. 17 through at least Nov. 30.

The 1500 River Drive N. drive thru will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

HOSA donations for healthcare workers

The HOSA: Future Health Professionals group at C.M. Russell High School are asking the community to donate items for healthcare worker gift baskets. Items could include gift cards, snacks, gel pens, post-it notes, hand lotion etc. The students will assemble gift baskets and deliver to healthcare workers. Drop off any donations at the CMR North Breezeway 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the tables provided.

HOSA is an organization that provides opportunities for health science students to gain knowledge, skills, and leadership opportunities. Typically, members are active in the community performing community service for Great Falls Fire Rescue, the City County Health Department, the American Red Cross, Showdown Ski Patrol, and others. Students also travel to elementary schools and educate younger children about health care professions and healthy living. This year, the students are focusing on recognizing healthcare workers in the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Questions may be directed to the chapter advisor and teacher, Christi Virts at 268-6226.