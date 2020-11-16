Dogsgiving: Bonzo
Name: Bonzo
Age: 6 months
Breed: Mini Schnauzer
Human(s): Victor Fulcher
Where did you come from? Polson, MT
What’s your favorite toy? Blue Chewing Bone
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learned to jump on couch and bed
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Chewed up Momma’s shoes!
What do your humans do to make you mad? Not let me kiss their mouths.
Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard!
What are your aliases? Bonzi, Bonzo-Bean, Bongo, Bingo
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Geddy Lee <3
What’s your favorite place to go? Outside in the grass!
What are your hobbies? Chewing, sleeping, annoying my brother
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? New shoes and/or a brand new bed!
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Dog Gone Cute
What’s your fitness routine? Running in circles
What are you thankful for? I am thankful for my parents and my brother, Geddy.