Dogsgiving: Bonzo

Name: Bonzo

Age: 6 months

Breed: Mini Schnauzer

Human(s): Victor Fulcher

Where did you come from? Polson, MT

What’s your favorite toy? Blue Chewing Bone

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learned to jump on couch and bed

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Chewed up Momma’s shoes!

What do your humans do to make you mad? Not let me kiss their mouths.

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard!

What are your aliases? Bonzi, Bonzo-Bean, Bongo, Bingo

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Geddy Lee <3

What’s your favorite place to go? Outside in the grass!

What are your hobbies? Chewing, sleeping, annoying my brother

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? New shoes and/or a brand new bed!

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Dog Gone Cute

What’s your fitness routine? Running in circles

What are you thankful for? I am thankful for my parents and my brother, Geddy.

