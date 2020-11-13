Neighborhood Council 5 meets Nov. 16

Neighborhood Council 5 meets in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S., on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council vacancy, Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation presentation by Executive Director Samantha Shinaberger, hosting meetings face-to-face or electronic and an update on the impact study request from the state.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

