City, county offices adjusting operations due to COVID-19; county surpasses 3,000 cases

The Great Falls Park and Recreation Department and the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder’s Office are closing their offices to the public due to COVID-19.

As of Nov. 13, Cascade County added 119 new cases, bringing the total to 3,003. Of those, 1,949 are currently active, according to the state map.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department announced Nov. 13 that there had been three more COVID-19 related deaths since Nov. 10, bringing the county’s total to 48.

Those individuals were:

2 males in their 80s

1 male in his 60s

Great Falls Public Schools said that as of Nov. 13, there were 105 active cases within the district.

Park and Rec is closing the administration office to the public beginning Nov. 16 until further notice.

Normal operations of administration, forestry, trails, recreation and parks will continue at this time.

Meetings will be conducted via teleconference and no walk-ins will be received, according to a city release.

For further information or assistance, contact the Park and Rec office at 406-771-1265 or visit https://greatfallsmt.net/recreation.

The county Clerk and Recorder’s Office is adjusting operations “due to staffing shortages resulting from COVID quarantines.

“We want to prevent additional virus spread in our community and protect our healthy employees so they can continue to perform their work, Clerk and Recorder Rina Fontana Moore said in a release.

The office is considered essential and services will continue.

The office is located at 121 4th St. N. and will institute the following beginning Nov. 16:

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be locked to avoid direct contact between county employees and the public. The foyer will be open weekdays from 3-5 p.m. to accommodate document recordings. A drop-off box will be provided in the foyer for those needing documents recorded. County employees will process all recording requests and send email receipts to those who have deposited materials into the drop box.

Birth and death certificate requests may be made by calling 454-6801 if it is an emergency, by submitting a request through the mail, or by depositing a request in the foyer drop box between the hours of 3-5 p.m. weekdays. All requests for birth and death certificates will be mailed to the requester the following business day.

All eRecording will continue as normal throughout the day. Title searches in the records vault will only be available upon appointment, and the number admitted into the records vault will be limited to meet compliance with social distancing requirements. Moore emphasized that business of the Clerk and Recorder will continue, “the telephones will be forwarded to the correct staff person who will be working from home to respond to both telephone and email requests. I encourage requests for land data information be made through the mail or by email at land_data_mail@cascadecountymt.gov.”

At this time, the Elections Office will remain open to the public weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the staffing situation changes, the Elections Office may also need to modify its operation.

