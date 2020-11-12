Dogsgiving: Luna Belle

Name: Luna Belle

Age: 8 months

Breed: Golden Retriever

Human: Brianne Laurin and Greg Dozier

Where did you come from? The rough and tumble town of Anaconda, MT

What’s your favorite toy? My headless lizard and broken tree branches

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Tearing down a lattice fence with my own teeth (and a smile).

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I think it’s probably that I dug 10 big holes in the yard in just one summer.

What do your humans do to make you mad? When they take away my delicious bully stick.

Where’s your favorite patio? The Enbar/Block for wine and beer or breakfast at the O.P.

What are your aliases? Luna the Tuna, Tuna Belle, Toons, Loony Tunes, Petunia.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My favorite Husky brothers, Marv and James Nebel.

What’s your favorite place to go? The dog park!

What are your hobbies? Digging, destroying my pool, playing fetch with dad, swimming, and snuggling.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I took a couple nibbles out of my mom’s Frye boot on accident.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom’s bathtub! It’s always dirty from mom cleaning off my paws.

What’s your fitness routine? Walks with mom and dad, playing at the dog park, and play dates at daycare!

What are you thankful for? My bully sticks and SNOW!! And mom and dad, of course.

