East Middle closing Nov. 12 due to COVID-19

Due to a high percentage of staff and students being either quarantined or isolated, East Middle School is closing beginning the evening of Nov. 12 until Nov. 30.

“This will allow for the quarantine or isolation times of staff and students to lapse and for people to get healthy. In addition, this will allow for our sanitation teams to do the necessary deep cleaning and air exchange of the entire school. Parents and staff will be notified of the details. Students learning will continue throughout the week via temporary remote learning,” according to Great Falls Public Schools.

As of Nov. 11, there are 104 active COVID-19 cases associated with the district. Of those, 16 are at East Middle.

During the Nov. 9 school board meeting, Superintendent Tom Moore said there were 87 active cases, and 1,188 people in isolation or quarantine associated with those cases.

GFPS to temporarily close Nov. 16; CCHD announces 3 COVID-19 related deaths

GFPS will plan to have students pick up the “pre-ordered” meals Thursday before they leave school. These meals are to cover breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If students need meals on Friday, they can access them at Paris Gibson Education Center from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

If parents or families have questions, you can contact the school until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday or the District Offices next week at 268-6008. Check our website www.gfps.k12.mt.us and Great Falls Public Schools Facebook page for more information and updates.

Parents, staff and students are reminded to monitor your health and wellbeing each day. If you are feeling sick and/or exhibiting any flu-like symptoms, please stay home from school and contact your health care provider. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

