GFPS to temporarily close Nov. 16

Great Falls Public Schools are temporarily closing and switching to remote leaning district wide effective 5 p.m. Nov. 13 in an effort to slow or reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As The Electric reported on Nov. 9, GFPS officials were discussing the plan to close schools and switch to remote learning for the week before Thanksgiving and return to classrooms on Nov. 30 due to the increasing number of positive cases within the district and the significant number of teachers and students quarantined.

GFPS officials met again Nov. 10 to finalize details of that plan and on Tuesday afternoon said the closure was official.

” The only way that this intervention will work in flattening the curve and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, is if all of us take every extra precaution possible during this period. We will need to self-quarantine, limit our interaction with others, aside from our immediate family, and follow all of the healthy guidelines of sanitation and PPE when we do have to go out and about,” according to release from Superintendent Tom Moore. “I realize how difficult this is on many of our families in the school district and on the community, and it is not an ideal way to educate our students. However, if we are diligent during these next two weeks hopefully, we can reopen schools and resume face to face learning safely and in a healthy manner for the three weeks between Thanksgiving and the holiday break.”

As of Nov. 9, there were 87 active cases within the district and Moore said there were 1,188 people either isolated or quarantined associated with those cases.

On Nov. 10, Cascade County added 84 new cases for a total of 2,877 cases. Of those, 1,911 are currently active, according to the state map.

The number of staff absences related to COVID-19 is causing significant strain on the district and after consulting with healthcare officials and the Cascade County City-County Health Department, Moore said officials decided to close early, extending the Thanksgiving break, in the hopes that it would reduce congregation, allow teachers to complete quarantine, and if students and families distance and mask during the closure, it could help slow the spread of cases within the district.

When students come back Nov. 30, Moore said officials will revaluate the COVID-19 situation and make decisions regarding any other possible closures at that time.

GFPS is working to provide childcare for school aged children during the closure for healthcare workers and those groups are asked to consult their employers for details, according to GFPS.

Specific questions regarding student learning should be directed to teachers and school principals, according to GFPS.

