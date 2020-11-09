Veterans Day ceremony is virtual this year

The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Montana Veterans Memorial will be virtual this year.

The ceremony will be a virtual broadcast from Centene Stadium with Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, providing the keynote address.

Disabled American Veterans 2nd Junior Vice Commander, Joe Parsetich, will recognize the 100th anniversary of the DAV.

The broadcast will begin at 11 a.m., Nov. 11 on the Montana Veterans Memorial Facebook page.

The ceremony at the stadium will only be open to the participants and support team, due to COVID-19

