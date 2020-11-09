Holiday events coming up in downtown Great Falls

Military Appreciation Days are 10 a.m. Nov. 11 through 11 p.m. Nov. 14 in Great Falls.

Many stores and restaurants are offering discounts and check online ordering and shopping options for the discounts too.

Look for this poster in participating business windows.

Event information continues below the image.

Ladies’ Night Out in Downtown Great Falls in Nov. 19.

Shopping and entertainment from 5-8 p.m. and then stick around for the “after hours” specials at the restaurants and bars 5-10 p.m. (or otherwise noted hours).

Specials will be offered at the following locations:

Belle’s and Lace Bridal – 417 Central Ave.

Brush Crazy – 315 Central Ave.

Cassiopeia Books – 606 Central Ave.

City Bar – 709 Central Ave.

Dragonfly Dry Goods – 504 Central Ave.

Enbar – 8 5th St. S.

Escape the Falls – 511 Central Ave.

Ferrin’s Furniture – 308 1st Ave. S.

Fire Artisan Pizza – 107 5th St. N.

Harlo’s Wax and Spa – 612 Central Ave.

Inge’s Fashions – 600 Central Ave.

Kaufman’s Menswear – 411 Central Ave.

Klover – 301 Central Ave.

Let’s Play Games and Toys – 514 Central Ave.

Mighty Mo Brew Pub – 412 Central Ave.

Montana Mosaic – 525 Central Ave. (Times Square)

Sora & Co – 114 Central Ave.

The Block – 4 5th St. S.

The Blue Rose – 419 Central Ave.

The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers – 320 Central Ave.

Tracy’s Family Restaurant – 127 Central Ave.

Yarn and Honey – 610 Central Ave.

Small Business Saturday is more important this year than ever before! Plan your online shopping around local businesses too – Saturday, November 28th is Small Business Saturday – show our local support in a big way this Holiday season!

The Downtown Christmas Stroll is Dec. 5, beginning at 10 a.m.

This year will be a bit different and streets won’t be closed, but the Downtown Great Falls Association is inviting people to come downtown to shop, eat, drink and support the downtown businesses.

Santa will be on the balcony at Kaufman’s Menswear waving at everyone as they stroll down Central Avenue. Miss Linda’s dancers will have some performances at Santa’s sleigh.

Food vendors will be in various locations downtown also.

Please stay socially distanced and wear a mask.

Buttons are now for sale for the 37th Annual Christmas Stroll at the following locations:

Belles and Lace Bridal

Candy Masterpiece

City Bar

Fetch Pet Boutique

Kaufmans Menswear Centre

Mighty Mo Brewing Company

Montana Mosaic

My~Viola Floral Studio

Pizazz

Downtown Association office

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

