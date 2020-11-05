2nd Avenue North to close by library for storm drain repair

As part of the library flood mitigation project, 2nd Avenue North will be closed beginning Nov. 9 and traffic will be routed around the Great Falls Public Library.

The project includes replacing the library’s storm drain connection to the city water main.

Beginning Nov. 9, both lanes of 2nd Avenue North in front of the library will be closed and traffic will be routed to 3rd Avenue North. The library parking lot will be accessible from the alley.

The $66,178 contract to repair the basement flooding was awarded to Capcon Construction during the Sept. 1 City Commission meeting and the pre-construction meeting was held Sept. 11.

“We’re so pleased that we’re going to get that handled,” McIntyre told the library board during their Sept. 22 meeting.

The project includes fixing a leak around the storm drain pipe in the basement and water rising through cracks and expansion joints in the basement concrete.

The project also includes addressing ground water that’s seeping into the basement with sump pumps and a french drain.

The flooding has been a significant issue for years and McIntyre said that there’s water in the basement 3-6 months out of the year. During major rain events, staff has had to stand in the basement with buckets and mops trying to block the water gushing into the basement.

In July 2019, “severe flooding threatened the safety of library employees, equipment and materials,” according to library staff.

The basement flooding repair project is expected to be completed by December.

Construction for the new pickup window in the back of the library begins Nov. 9.

The library received COVID-19 related grant funds to remodel the alley book-drop into a service pickup window.

“This service will not be staffed full-time, but will be available to streamline curbside pickup of library materials, minimize physical proximity between library staff and patrons, and allow staff to remain indoors to complete transactions in inclement weather,” according to library staff.

During constriction for the pickup window, patrons are asked to return items using the silver book-drops adjacent to the library parking lot.

