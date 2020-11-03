Election Day updates in Cascade County

Updated at 3:15 a.m.

Voter turnout is high in Cascade County and many people are still registering to vote today, according to elections officials.

At 3:15 p.m., updated results were printed with 40,353 ballots counted, which is all ballots for Cascade County other than 100 or fewer that need to be hand counted, according to county elections officials.

Preliminary results were printed at about 11:15 p.m. with 38,044 ballots, which includes mail ballots and votes cast at Exhibition Hall on Tuesday. Election officials estimate this is about 90 percent of all ballots cast in Cascade County and they are still processing several trays of ballots.

Though there were long lines for those registering to vote on Tuesday, which were anticipated, Rina Fontana Moore, county elections official, said that “everything went very smoothly.”

Locally, County Commission Jim Larson will keep his seat for another six years. Larson won with 24,040 over Jim Stone with 14,126.

At 10:45 p.m., there were about six voters left in Exhibition Hall and as soon as they’re done, officials will run the first batch of results.

At 8 p.m. the polls in Montana close, but the line at Montana Expo Park is still at least an hour long and extends from Exhibition Hall past Four Seasons Area, the grandstands and nearly to the administration offices.

Rina Fontana Moore said she’d send a Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the last person in line at 8 p.m. to mark the cut off for voting. She said she expects it will be at least 9:30-10 p.m. before officials are able to run the first batch of results since they have to wait until the last person in line has voted and left the building.

At 9:45 p.m. the line from Exhibition Hall still extended to about the middle of the Four Seasons Arena. Deputies outside said that in 41 minutes, the line had moved from the main entrance of the arena to the midway of the building. Between this reporter and deputies, it’s another estimated hour to the end of the line.

Lynn DeRoche, elections supervisor, said that as of 10:45 p.m., they’d processed about 38,000 ballots that had been mailed out and returned. The last batches of ballots had been picked up from the courthouse annex and other official drop boxes in the county and are being processed. Several thousand people are estimated to have registered in the county today, but total numbers aren’t yet available.

Wait times throughout the day have varied from 1.5 hours to 4 hours, according to elections officials and individual voters.

Masks are required in Exhibition Hall to return ballots or register to vote and staff reconfigured the set up in Exhibition Hall to allow for distancing.

Since the law changed in the last legislative session, county elections officials were able to start processing ballots last week, meaning removing them from their secrecy envelopes and flattening them. On Monday, they were able to start running ballots through the counting machines. There were a few technical glitches with the machines on Monday but those were fixed quickly, DeRoche said.

As of Nov. 3, there are 50,465 registered voters in Cascade County, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office, for a 79.96 percent voter turnout.

During the June 2020 primary, there were 46,525 registered voters in Cascade County and of those 25,272 cast votes for a 54 percent turnout, according to state.

Cascade County results

Preliminary results include 38,044 ballots, which includes mail ballots and votes cast at Exhibition Hall on Tuesday. Election officials estimate this is about 90 percent of all ballots cast in Cascade County and they are still processing several trays of ballots.

President

Donald Trump (R): 23,199

Joe Biden(D) : 15,384

Jo Jorgensen (L): 1,105

U.S. Senate

Steve Daines (R): 22,197

Steve Bullock (D): 17,644

U.S. House of Representatives

Matt Rosendale (R): 22,606

Kathleen Williams (D): 16.961

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras (R): 22,116

Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner (D): 15,851

Lyman Bishop and John Nesper (L): 1,672

Montana Secretary of State

Christi Jaconbsen: (R): 23,687

Bryce Bennett (D): 15,127

Montana Attorney General

Austin Knudsen (R): 22,831

Raph Graybill (D): 16,146

State Auditor

Troy Downing (R): 22,158

Shane Morigeau (D): 14,449

Roger Roots (L): 1,962

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Elsie Arntzen (R): 19,612

Melissa Romano (D): 17,759

Kevin Leatherbarrow (L): 1,642

Supreme Court Justice #5

Mike Black: 14,341

Laurie McKinnon: 20,728

Shall Jim Shea of the Montana Supreme Court be retainted for another term?

Yes: 29,784

No: 6,245

Shall John Parker be retained for another term on of the district court in Cascade County?

Yes: 29,555

No: 7,007

State Senator District 10

Steve Fitzpatrick (R): 9,973

State Senator District 15

Ryan Osmundson (R): 487

State Representative District 19

Wendy McKamey (R): 4,266

George Schultz (L): 760

State Representative District 20

Fred Anderson (R): 4,338

Melissa Smith (D)L 2,070

State Representative District 21

Ed Buttrey (R): 3,370

Jaime Horn (D): 1,758

State Representative District 22

Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R): 2,554

Jasmine Taylor (D): 1,832

State Representative District 23

Scot Kerns (R): 2,068

Brad Hamlett (D): 1,964

State Representative District 24

Steven Galloway (R): 2,351

Barbara Bessette (D): 2,050

State Representative District 25

Steve Gist (R): 2,276

Jasmine Krotkov (D): 2,029

State Representative District 26

Jeremy Trebas (R): 1,686

Helena Lovick (D): 1,498

State Representative District 27

Josh Kassmier (R): 801

State Representative District 30

Wylie Galt (R): 429

Cindy Palmer (D): 131

Clerk of Court

Tina Henry (D): 28,411

Cascade County Commission

Jim Larson (R): 24.040

Jim Stone (D): 14,126

Constitutional Amendment C-46

Yes: 28,010

No: 8,715

Constitutional Amendment C-47

Yes: 26,943

No: 9,589

Constitutional Amendment CI-118

Yes: 21,429

No: 17,618

Legislative Referendum No. 130

Yes: 20,417

No: 18,138

Initiative No. 190

Yes: 21,657

No: 17,960

