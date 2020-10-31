CCHD releases new health order, goes into effect Nov. 1

The Cascade County City-County Health Department has released the new health order, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Nov. 1.

The new order will remain in place until the rate of new COVID-19 infections is at or below 25 per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks. As of Oct. 28, the rate was 64 per 100,000.

The city-county Board of Health met Oct. 28 to discuss measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cascade County as the hospitals have exceeded their bed capacity and medical providers have raised alarm saying their facilities and resources are strained.

Whittier closed for a week due to COVID-19

On Oct. 31, the county added 31 new cases bringing the total to 2,199. Of those 1,255 are active, according to the state map. As of Oct. 30, there are 57 active cases within the Great Falls Public Schools district.

Between two meetings, the health board discussed and took comment for about six hours and settled on limiting the number of people at events or gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors to 50; and reducing capacity for some businesses to 50 percent.

Cascade County surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases; county officials finalizing details of new restrictions

The reduced capacity applies to restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffee houses, bars, brew pubs, taverns, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, casinos, gyms and movie theaters, according to the new health order.

County Board of Health adopts stricter rules to curb COVID-19 spread

Food service establishments that serve a population that depends on it as one of its sole sources of food, including

university dining facility or cafeterias in K-12 schools, hospital and care facilities, room service in hotels, crisis shellers or similar institutions, airport concessionaires, and any facilities necessary for the response to the emergency/all of which may continue to operate using necessary-on1y personnel, according to the order.

Event sizes are limited to 50 people regardless of the ability to distance or the building’s capacity with some exceptions.

Worship facilities may exceed that number, but are subject to a limit of 75 percent of the facility’s capacity and require distancing and face coverings.

The limit does not apply to the polls on Nov. 3, but distancing and face coverings are required.

Childcare facilities are not included in the limit.

School activities, both academic and extracurricular are not included in the restriction, but will be governed by the local school districts and school boards, according to the order.

Adult sporting events are subject to the new health order and youth activities must comply with the governor’s directives currently in place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

