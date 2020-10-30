Whittier closed for a week due to COVID-19

Whittier Elementary will be closed for one week beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 through the morning of Nov. 9 due to a high percentage of staff either being isolated or quarantined for COVID19 and some students are also quarantined, according to Great Falls Public Schools.

According to the district, the number of confirmed positive cases within the district rose is 57, as of Oct. 30.

“There have been pockets of concentration regarding the confirmed cases. However, people being quarantined or isolated have affected all schools and departments,” according to a GFPS release.

Cascade County added 142 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, bringing the county’s total to 2,168 and of those, 1,240 are currently active, according to the state map.

The Whittier closure will allow the isolation and quarantine time to pass and for sanitation teams to do the necessary deep cleaning and air exchange of the entire school.

Parents and staff have been, or are being notified of the details. Student learning will continue throughout the week via packets and remote learning, according to GFPS.

School Foods will be providing bulk meal (breakfast and lunch) distribution for the whole week. This will be the only distribution and will need to be picked up on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon at Whittier’s main entrance. The food pantry will continue distribution on Thursday of next week as scheduled. If parents or families have questions, contact the school until 3 p.m. Oct. 30 or the district offices next week at 268-6006. Check the website and Great Falls Public Schools Facebook page for more information and updates.

“In addition, even though schools are exempt from recent local restrictions on gathering size, beginning Nov. 2, Great Falls School District extracurricular activities will be limited. Many events are being postponed or canceled all together. According to MHSA rulings, the winter sports season competitions do not begin until after January 1, 2021 at this point,” according to GFPS.

