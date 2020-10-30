Leaf pickup tentatively set to begin Nov. 4

Due to recent snow storms the annual boulevard Leaf pickup was postponed.

Residents of the boulevard district are asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard and not in the street gutter.

“If you place leaf piles in the street gutter the leaves become difficult if not impossible to pick up. Additionally, piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste will not be picked up. Please arrange for pickup of those items with your sanitation provider,” according to the city.

Due to a late start and the uncertainty of upcoming weather, the approximate start date of city leaf pickup is Nov. 4. Forestry staff will begin in Area 1.

In each area crews will begin with avenues. Once the avenues have been completed within the area the crews will then complete the streets, without backtracking within any of the area. Below is the tentative schedule. Check back regularly at https://greatfallsmt.net/news or call the Park and Recreation office, 771-1265 for any updates to the schedule.

2020 LEAF PICK-UP SCHEDULE

Boulevard District –ONLY

Hours of Operation 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday

Tentative Start Date for Area 1 : Nov. 4 Area 1 (Upper Northside) (Avenues & Streets) Central Avenue to 5th Avenue North From 23rd Street North to 38th Street North Tentative Start Date for Area 2 : Nov. 9 Area 2 (Northside) (Avenues & Street) Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North From 15th Street North to 23rd Street North Tentative Start Date for Area 3 : Nov.13 Area 3 (Lower Northside) (Avenues & Street) Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North From Park Drive to 15th Street North Tentative Start Date for Area 5 : Nov. 18 Area 5 (Westside) (Avenues and Streets) Central Avenue West to 4th Avenue SW From 3rd Street SW to 11th Street SW Tentative Start Date for Area 4 : Nov. 20 Area 4 (Lower Southside) (Avenues & Streets) Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South From 2nd Street South to 13th Street South Tentative Start Date for Area 6 : Nov. 25 Area 6 (Great Falls High School) (Avenues and Streets) Central Avenue to 3rd Avenue South From 14th Street South to 23rd Street South

