Business Bites: Game Night Lounge; Cakes for Thought; Broadwater Coffee offering discount for support of local businesses; Hoyt and Blewett remodel; restaurants bring back family meals

Game Night Lounge

A new restaurant/arcade is coming to the former Golden Corral in Marketplace.

The city issued an interior demolition permit on Oct. 2 to allow the owners to remove equipment from the former restaurant that isn’t needed for their new Game Night Lounge establishment.

The new place will have virtual reality options, other games and food. They will be holding a hiring event Nov. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Business Bites: New insurance office; KellerGeist expansion; distillery planning to open spring 2021 downtown; Baskin Robbins closing; Last Straw Bistro closing

They’re also offering Founders Club memberships to 500 pre-registrations. For more information, email membership@gamenightlounge.com.

Cakes for Thought

The grand opening for Cakes for Thought is Oct. 30 at 501 1st St. N., Suite 105, behind Crooked Tree, in their old cake studio.

Hana Maunu has taken over the cake portion of the business and is taking orders for custom cakes and cupcakes, puppy treats and other things.

Business Bites: Zandy’s demolition; Town Pump building car washes; 721 Central Avenue renovation; Alluvion Health buys more space

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Broadwater Coffee is offering $1 off per person per visit when you show a current receipt from another local business from Oct. 30 through Nov. 7.

Broadwater Coffee opens on west side

“When I opened Broadwater, I put every dime I’d ever earned into building it and making it special. I sacrificed my life-savings, every penny of credit I could find, time, family, kids, and other opportunities in order to bring something special to my neighbors and the people in my hometown. I risked everything and put something inexplicably more than my heart into it,” Heather Kunz wrote. “That doesn’t make me special. It makes me part of a community of people who do that in their own way every day they open their businesses to you. The people in our community are what make this town remarkable. With the additional health restrictions being implemented, many of our friends and neighbors with local businesses are feeling significant impacts. Doors are closing and jobs are being lost. While we are not immune to the ripple effect this has, we all know we have to get through this together. We want to do our part to help Great Falls survive and thrive. That’s why Broadwater is encouraging you to help your hometown.”

Business Bites: Carnivorium opening; Hokkaido now open; The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers moving; Dante’s reopens after COVID scare

Hoyt and Blewett remodel

The Hoyt and Blewett Law Firm office is being remodeled at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 5th Street.

The building was Great Falls’ first bicycle locker, according to Anders Blewett. Tim Peterson of LPW Architecture is the architect and the contractor is Guy Tabacco Construction, according to Blewett.

Business Bites: Açai bowls; Belles and Lace reopens in new space; Knicker Biker has moved; Craft Beer Week events; Downtown Night Market; Ginger Day; Central Avenue Meats now selling McCafferty Ranch Beef bulk boxes

Enbar/The Block Bar and Grill

Due to staff shortages related to quarantines and the safety of our staff, patrons and community in mind, Enbar and The Block have moved to the take out only model for the next week or so. Order apps, entrees, take and bake meals, and drinks to go online at enbarmt.com. Take out will be available for pickup at The Block.

Harvest Craft Kitchen

Harvest Craft Kitchen is closed until further notice since there’s a water main break that needs to be repaired. Their landlord is talking with the city to figure out the best way to repair things and will post on their Facebook page when they get closer to a reopening date.

MT Pints

MT Pints has reopened their patio since military members aren’t able to dine inside. There are six tables available outside.

Tracy’s Family Diner

Tracy’s Family Diner is bringing back family pans beginning Nov. 2. Pre-order by 3 p.m. at tracysdiner.com and pickup any time after 4 p.m. or call 315-3585.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

