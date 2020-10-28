City planning office closing to public due to COVID-19

Until further notice, the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development office is closing its doors to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will continue normal operations such as accepting permit applications, home occupation and contractor licenses, and scheduling inspections via phone or email, according to a city release.

Urgent meetings that cannot be conducted via teleconference may be scheduled by appointment at the discretion of the department director.

Specific PCD services and direct phone lines are:

  • Home occupations, contractor licenses and parking information: 455-8414
  • Permits and inspections: 455-8430
  • Code enforcement concerns: 455-8574
  • Community Development Block Grant, Historic Preservation, and planning programs: 455-8432

“Planning staff will continue to work behind the scenes to ensure that all customers are served. Your understanding and patience are greatly appreciated during this difficult time,” according to a city release.