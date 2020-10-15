Malmstrom conducting exercises, increaed presence of military vehicles and helicopters

Malmstrom Air Force is conducting military training exercises over the next two weeks in and around Malmstrom.

The community can expect an increase in the presence of emergency vehicles, convoys, and helicopters from Oct. 19-26. Installation gate access may be affected for short periods of time as enhanced security procedures are performed, according to a Malmstrom release.

“Training, conducted in realistic environments, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, base commander, said in a release. “Our mission is essential to the security of our nation and exercises such as this are vital in keeping our force ready for whatever the situation may require.”

The exercise involves extensive planning and coordination across Malmstrom, as well as other installations which provides training for assigned units and partners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

