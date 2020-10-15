City leaf pickup program expected to start Oct. 26

The city is planning to start the leaf pickup program in the Boulevard District on Oct. 26 but the official schedule hasn’t been released.

Residents of the Boulevard District are asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard and not in the street gutter.

“If you place leaf piles in the street gutter, rain, snow and vehicles driving on the piles make it impossible to pick up the leaves. Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste will not be picked up. Please arrange for pickup of those items with your sanitation provider,” according to a city release.

Check the city website or call the Park and Recreation office at 771-1265 for the 2020 schedule.

