Road closures this week on lower northside for utility, road work

The City of Great Falls has a contract with United Materials of Great Falls, Inc. for the replacement of water mains and street reconstruction on 5th and 6th Avenues North from Park Drive to 7th Street North and on Park Drive from 4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North.

Beginning Oct. 14th through Oct. 16, weather permitting, 5th and 6th Streets North will be closed from Park Drive to 4th Avenue North to traffic in order to pave 6th Avenue North.

Water main project to close roads on lower northside

United Materials will provide barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

City planning $2.48 million water main replacement on lower northside

For more information please contact Rob Skawinski with United Materials at 453-7692 or Rick Johnson with the City of Great Falls at 771-1258.

