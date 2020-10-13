Business Bites: New insurance office; KellerGeist expansion; distillery planning to open spring 2021 downtown

HUB International

HUB International, an insurance company, is building a new office building at 400 Park Drive S.

The city issued a building permit for the project on Oct. 7.

The new one-story, 10,000-square-foot office building was designed by Nelson Architects and the contractor is Sletten Construction. The new location will include 47 parking spaces.

The company is currently located at 100 Park Drive S.

KellerGeist Pub Theater

The German bar at 111 Central Ave. is expanding.

Jolene Schalper, one of the owners of KellerGeist, said during an Oct. 13 Great Falls Development Authority call, that they’re working with the city through the permitting process and plan to start construction on the back area in November to create an entertainment space that will seat about 80.

The front bar area will remain the same for now, she said.

Schalper said they’re hoping to open the expanded space by next summer.

Mountain Wave Distillery

Mountain Wave Distillery is going into 313 Central Ave. and owner/distiller Jeff Miser is hoping to open in the spring.

The Electric reported the distillery in September and Miser offered more details during an Oct. 13 call with the Great Falls Development Authority.

The recently retired helicopter pilot from Malmstrom Air Force Base said he wants to be a part of the downtown community and will produce batch craft spirits.

He’ll be the head distiller initially and hopes to employ 8-15 people. He’s talking to local producers to get locally sourced ingredients.

Mountain Wave will have a tasting room and a counter that will serve craft cocktails, Miser said.

The space is currently being renovated and Miser said his still equipment is arriving in mid-January. The space will include a mezzanine in the back that will overlook the production floor and will be available for meeting and private parties.

New Salon

The city has issued a permit for 16 5th Street S. where a vacant 950-square-foot space is being renovated for a salon/massage business, according to the city planning office.

