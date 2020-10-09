Scanlon selected as director at pre-release center

Alan Scanlon was selected this summer to fill the role of executive director of Great Falls Pre-Release Services.

Scanlon had been serving as the interim director after the longtime director Paul Cory died.

Scanlon joined the staff in July 2002 as treatment services director. Before that, he served as administrator for the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home and served in the U.S. Air Force, according to a release from the agency.

Scanlon holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Services from the University of Providence.

Great Falls Pre-Release Services, Inc. is a “non-profit operating a community corrections worksite consisting of three Counseling campuses in Great Falls. The campuses are minimum security and residential in nature, housing closely screened and selected for program acceptance, adult male and female felon offenders during their structured transition program for re-entry into the community. The centers also operate a jail alternative program for adult male/female clients and a community service program involving adjudicated males and females,” according to the agency.

Scanlon replaces Cory, who died in May after working at the enter for 31 years. He had been hired in 1989 as the counselor supervisor. In 1995, he was promoted into the administrator position and oversaw the opening of the women’s center in 1996 and the men’s east campus in 2007.

