Four neighborhood councils meet Oct. 12-16

Four neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, NeighborWorks update by Director Sherrie Arey, nuisance property panel questions and a proposed Facebook page.

The council area includes the Original Townsite whose northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the eastern boundary is 10th Street South north from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Civic Center Missouri Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, NeighborWorks update by Director Sherrie Arey and nuisance property panel questions.

The council is the Fox Farm area whose northern boundary is the Sun River, the southern is the city limit line, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, council vacancy, NeighborWorks update by Director Sherrie Arey, candidate conversations and nuisance property panel questions. Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021. For more information on the council vacancy, attend the October council meeting or call 455-8496.

The council is the west side and the northern boundary is the Northwest Bypass, the southern is the Sun River, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, council Facebook page update, NeighborWorks update by Director Sherrie Arey, and nuisance property panel questions.

The council’s northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central north to 9th Avenue North then East to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street North from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North, and then north to the Missouri River.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

