Fox Farm, interstate interchange construction finished this week

The Montana Department of Transportation is wrapping up the Fox Farm/Ulm project this week.

According to an update from MDT, paving has been completed throughout the project and crews have finished painting the new roads.

Drivers can expect roads to begin opening to all lanes of traffic as construction winds down, but crews may still be in the area to finish up odds and ends, according to MDT.

The project began in July and United Materials resurfaced a section of I-15 stretching from Ulm north to the Emerson Junction interchange.

The project also resurfaced the roadway between I-15 and the intersection of Fox Farm Road through the Fox Farm/Ulm project. The guardrail was replaced in key areas and the left-turn lane at the intersection of Country Club Boulevard and Fox Farm Road was lengthened to accommodate increased traffic and alleviate congestion.

All eight of the I-315 ramps were also resurfaced this summer.

More information on the project can be found on the MDT’s project website.

If you have any questions, call 406-207-4484 or email kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.

