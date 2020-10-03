CCSO, GFPS provide updates on COVID-19 cases

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Oct. 3 that there are now nine active COVID-19 cases in the county jail side of the Adult Detention Center.

There are 33 active cases on the state prison side with no positive detention officers on that side.

Slaughter said that as of Oct. 3, 193 inmates and 17 detention officers have recovered.

Tensions over jail overcrowding and COVID-19 testing continue in Cascade County

“There still is a possibility of an increase in positive numbers particularly on the state prison side of our facility. As always I would to thank both my medical and detention staff for making a great response plan and sticking to it. Our facility is getting healthier thanks to their long hours and dedication to our community,” Slaughter said in a Saturday evening release.

The total population on Oct. 3 was 369, Slaughter said. The facility’s capacity is 372.

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in county jail; judge has concerns over COVID in jail; Sheriff details some precautions

Great Falls Public Schools have adjusted course again on reporting COVID-19 cases in the district and said Friday, “in the interest of keeping our community informed of the situation with active COVID-19 cases in our schools, Great Falls Public School officials will attempt to report on a daily basis, by school, the total active cases confirmed by our nursing staff, in conjunction with the county health department.”

The total number of active cases associated with GFPS on Oct. 2 was 31.

GFPS officials discuss COVID-19 response; ransomware attack recovery

The district will post case numbers on the website and will update by the end of each workday Monday through Friday, according to Superintendent Tom Moore.

Story continues below the chart.

Cascade County added 35 new cases on Oct. 3, bringing the county’s total to 860 with 419 active cases.

That’s up from the Sept. 30 total of 729.

According to state data, updated Sept. 30 with cases reported through Sept. 25, there have been 47 cases associated with schools in Cascade County and of those, 44 have been GFPS students or staff.

Statewide, there were 501 new cases on Oct. 3, bringing the state’s total to 14,356. Of those, 4,569 are active.

There are 189 current hospitalizations, according to the state data.

On Sept. 30, Benefis Health System officials said that there are currently 37 people in their hospital with COVID and seven of those are in the ICU. The hospital officials said they were at 115 percent of capacity. Some of those patients are coming from other areas of the state that were over capacity, including Billings.

As of Oct. 2, there were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Great Falls Clinic.

The clinic has the capacity to admit two COVID-19 patients currently in their two negative pressure rooms, according to hospital officials. If they have to admit more, they have plans in place to create a temporary COVID-19 unit, increasing their capacity to four.

Heidi LePard, the clinic’s infection prevention manager, said, “in talking about capacity for COVID patients, what is often forgotten is the fact that all hospitals continue to provide other services: surgery, cardiac events, trauma, stroke, etc. and that this care is not stopped or denied. Capacity also includes healthcare workers, not just beds…this is what has been an issue is some areas, new York city, for example, earlier in the pandemic.”

Statewide, there have been 186 COVID-19 related deaths. Of those, five have been in Cascade County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

