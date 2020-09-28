Larson charged with attempted sexual assault; GFPD seeking additional information

The Great Falls Police Department is concerned that there may be additional victims related to a man who was arrested Sept. 25 on a felony count of attempted sexual assault.

Gerard Larson, 60, was charged in district court after GFPD officers responded to a complaint of a man watching young girls and speaking to a 10-year-old Jane Doe.

Through conversations with the caller, a parent and the 10-year-old girl, it was determined that Larson is a step-uncle to Doe’s juvenile friend.

Doe and the juvenile friend made similar statements about Larson’s behavior, according to GFPD court documents, including statements about wanting to make the girls feel good by putting his hand in their pants.

Doe told investigators during a forensic interview that he has given her bracelets and necklaces and inappropriately touched her when she was alone with him.

In an interview with GFPD, Larson told investigators that he was attracted to young children and knew it was inappropriate.

According to GFPD, Larson was trespassed in 2014 from the Peak Fitness Center after giving a gift to a 13-year-old girl and a 2004 conviction for unlawful transactions with children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Price at the GFPD at 727-7288 ext. 8516.

