Neighborhood Council 3 meets Oct. 1

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Room, downstairs, at 332 Riverview 3 W.

Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, Calumet update, NeighborWorks clean-up recap, work session debrief, council visioning and goal setting overview with Mark Willmarth, Little Shell annexation and Skyline Heights apartments annexation.

The council’s northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

