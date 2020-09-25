AAUW cancels annual book sale for first time in 60 years due to COVID-19

For the first time in 60 years Great Falls American Association of University Women will not be holding its annual used book sale due to COVID-19.

“Though we have been taking donations all summer, we have been unable to develop a scenario that provides safety for our members and our customers. We do not want the annual sale to become a super spreader event that harms the community, our members and puts the library in jeopardy,” according to Lynn Allison, AAUW book sale chair. “At the outset we had hoped the state would be in Phase 3 by October. The current trend is an escalation of daily cases making it impossible to conduct business as usual. Right now, the best-case scenario is a spring 2021 sale with the Friends of Library. We are disappointed and saddened and will miss seeing our customers who have become our book sale family.”

Despite the lack of revenue, AAUW plans to award scholarships with the funds it has on hand. Scholarships will be available for women enrolled in two- and four-year degree programs.

AAUW has also suspend face-to-face meetings and other activities until September 2021.

The last day for donations is Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Great Falls Public Library.

For more information contact Mary Gernaat, Great Falls AAUW president, 452-8769.

