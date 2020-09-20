Sunday Reads: Sept. 20
Hope everyone had a good weekend, here’s to a good week!
NPR: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, champion of gender equality, dies at 87
The Atlantic: Why everything is sold out
Scientific American: Population density does not doom cities to pandemic dangers
Kaiser Health News: COVID exodus fills vacation towns with new medical pressures
Bozeman Daily Chronicle: Bozeman, Gallatin County housing prices escalate, median prices approach $600K
Chalkbeat: How much online learning is too much? Schools’ shift to live virtual classes sparks pushback
The Washington Post: The long history behind allegations of racial discrimination against McDonald’s
NPR: ‘I’m only 1 person’: Teachers feel torn between their students and their own kids
The Wall Street Journal: Contact tracing, the West’s big hope for suppressing Covid-19, is in disarray
CNBC: U.S. housing starts fall more than expected in August as multi-family home construction slumps
The New York Times: Is Coronavirus affecting the hearts of college athletes?
L.A. Times: Razed and exposed, the restaurant industry is due for change
BuzzFeed: “I Have Blood on My Hands”: A Whistleblower Says Facebook Ignored Global Political Manipulation