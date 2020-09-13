Sheriff says more COVID-19 cases in Cascade County jail, first on state prison side

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Sept. 13 that after this week’s testing at the jail there are 37 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 60 active inmate cases and 70 inmates that have recovered.

There were six new cases in the county on Sept. 13, according to the state map. On Friday, there were 30 new cases.

The county’s total is now 444, and of those 186 are active.

There is one active case among detention officers and 10 that have recovered, Slaughter said.

He said the first positive case on the state prison side has been confirmed.

“Due to this, we may see another spike in cases in coming days,” Slaughter said in a Sunday morning release. “Our quarantine pod is working well, and helping reduce the spread of infection on the county side of the jail. Our medical staff has been tremendous and is working long hours through this outbreak. I’m very proud of them and our detention officers, during this stressful time.”

The jail population as of Sept. 13 is 400.

Statewide, the total is now 9,021 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,056 are active and there are 145 current hospitalizations. Statewide, there have been 135 COVID-19 related deaths, five of which were in Cascade County.

