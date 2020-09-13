GF High closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning due to new COVID-19 cases

Great Falls Public Schools said Sept. 13 that late this afternoon, the GFPS administration, nursing staff and the Cascade County City-County Health Department identified additional positive COVID-19 cases at Great Falls High School.

“Due to the timing of these new cases and the requirements for contact tracing, as well as time for adequate sanitation, Great Falls High School will be closed for the next 48 hours and students will move to temporary remote learning. This will allow for contact tracing and sanitation to occur to insure the health and safety for our students and staff. School will resume at GFHS on Wednesday as normal,” according to a GFPS release.

GFPS officials told The Electric that there are 16 total confirmed cases at Great Falls High School as of Sept. 13. That includes three staff members, seven students and six kitchen staff.

On Sept. 11, CCHD told The Electric that two additional cases had been confirmed within the school system, in addition to four that the district had previously announced. GFPS has not released additional information on the new cases, but Trisha Gardner, county health officer, told The Electric that those six cases had 70-75 close contacts who were being monitored.

Earlier on Sunday, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter announced an additional 37 cases at the Cascade County jail, including the first on the state prison side.

The county’s total is now 444, and of those 186 are active, as of Sept. 13.

There are approximately 10,000 students in the GFPS system, including about 3,000 in grades 9-12, according to the district’s most recent budget book.

