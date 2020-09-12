Sunday Reads: Sept. 13
Hope everyone is having a lovely weekend. Here’s this week’s reading list.
Vice: If you’re already dreading winter, here are some small ways to prepare now
Huffington Post: Chef Claudette Zepeda: It’s ‘Demoralizing’ Having To Justify The Value Of Mexican Food
The New York Times: Fighting Patriarchy, and Fearing Worse From the Taliban
LA Magazine: The DMV Reviewed Thousands of Hilarious Vanity Plate Applications Last Year. These Are Our Favorites
Axios: The coronavirus and a $12 billion motorcycle rally
The Atlantic: Generation Work-From-Home May Never Recover
City-Journal: The darn side of remote work
NPR: The pandemic has researchers worried about teen suicide
Associated Press: Teacher deaths raise alarms as new school year begins
Bloomberg: Americans stayed inside even as cities and states reopened
The Atlantic: What did college leaders think was going to happen?
CNBC: Cold weather brings new fears for struggling restaurant owners
The New York Times: How the coronavirus attacks the brain
The Hill: Facui warns U.S. needs to ‘hunker down’ for fall, winter: ‘It’s not going to be easy’
The New York Times: The state fair is canceled. Deep fried Oreos are not.
Associated Press: U.S. wholesale prices rise 0.3 percent in August as food costs drop
Associated Press: Scarcity of raw material still squeezed N95 mask makers
Vice: What happened to all those mystery seeds from China?
Reuters: How Covid-19 swept the Brazilian slaughterhouses of JBS
ProPublica: The Climate Crisis Is Happening Right Now. Just Look at California’s Weekend.
Kaiser Health News: What Is the Risk of Catching the Coronavirus on a Plane?