County approves Belt resident deputy agreement

Cascade County Commissioners voted unanimously during their Sept. 8 meeting to approve the agreement with the Town of Belt for a resident deputy in that community.

It will be the third resident deputy for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said his office is now beginning the in-house selection process for the position.

CCSO planning to add resident deputy in Belt

Under the agreement, CCSO will provide law enforcement services in lieu of a city marshal.

CCSO names Sun River Valley resident deputy

The county will have a deputy sheriff reside in Belt and the town will provide housing, according to the agreement.

The initial term is a 6-month agreement and after the town secures housing, the agreement will run through June 2029.

CCSO developing resident deputy program, starting with Fort Shaw

The agreement is no cost but there will be a $20,000 reduction to Belt’s cost for law enforcement services contract with the county until the housing is paid off.

In 2018, commissioners approved a two-year agreement with Belt for $55,774.34 last year.

The agreement required CCSO to provide 20 hours per week or law enforcement services as well as prosecutorial services for all misdemeanor DUI and partner family member assault offenses issued in Belt’s jurisdiction.

CCSO currently has a resident deputy in the Sun River Valley and Black Eagle, according to Slaughter.

The Sun River Valley deputy position was established last year by a commission agreement with Fort Shaw for the school district there to provide housing, but Slaughter told The Electric that the district needed it for a new teacher and the current resident deputy already lives in that area.

Currently, Deputy John Nolan is the valley deputy and Deputy Steven Horn is in Black Eagle, Slaughter said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

