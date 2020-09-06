Sunday Reads: Sept. 6
Hope everyone is enjoying the long weekend, here’s your reading list for the week in case you want to stay inside when the temperature drops on Monday.
The New York Times: America at hunger’s edge
The Washington Post: Coronavirus has killed more police officers this year than all other causes combined, data shows
NPR: Opening schools: Mission impossible
ProPublica: Sent home to die
NPR: CDC asks states to plan for potential vaccine distribution starting in late October
MIC: The quest for renewable energy could wreak havoc on wildlife, report warns
The Atlantic: How cities come back from disaster
The New York Times: Small businesses stay alive with local help
The Washington Post: Bigger hauls, fewer choices: How the pandemic has changed our grocery shopping habits forever
CNN: First toilet paper, then yeast. Now laptops are hard to find
The Wall Street Journal: Retail Eviction Proceedings Pick Up as Economy Restarts
Associated Press: HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
The Washington Post: Overworked and exhausted, warehouse workers brace for a frenzied holiday rush
Politico: Trump demands ‘patriotic education’ in U.S. schools
NPR: Preventing College Parties? Shame And Blame Don’t Work, But Beer Pong Outside Might
Associated Press: U.S. says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine
NPR: ‘Learning Hubs’ Offer Free Child Care And Learning — But Only For A Lucky Few
The Verge: The online rallying cry ‘defund the police’ runs into red tape at city hall
Route Fifty: Millennials Could Be a Boon to Smaller Communities. How Can Those Towns Attract Younger Workers?
The Atlantic: The Black mayors remaking the South
The New York Times: E.P.A. Relaxes Rules Limiting Toxic Waste From Coal Plants
Politico: Colleges crack down on student behavior as virus threatens more closures
USA Today: COVID-19 case rates jumped in all Power Five college football conferences last week
NPR: Mayors Of College Towns Brace For The Economic Impact Of Remote Learning
Montana Free Press: How pandemic politicization undermines public health
PBS: The threat of disinformation looms over the election
USA Today: COVID-19: The ‘crisis within a crisis’ for homeless people
The Washington Post: Universities can’t use privacy laws to withhold data on coronavirus outbreaks, experts say
WIRED: The flagrant hypocrisy of bungled college reopenings
CityLab: Where calling the police isn’t the only option
NPR: Top adviser to operation warp speed calls an October vaccine ‘extremely unlikely’
Kaiser Health News: Will Labor Day weekend bring another holiday COVID surge?