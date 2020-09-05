Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at GF High

Great Falls Public Schools has been notified by the Cascade County Health Department of two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Great Falls High, according to a Sept. 5 release from GFPS.

The GFPS nursing team and administrators are working with CCHD to complete contact tracing, according to GFPS.

The classrooms and the building at Great Falls High are being sanitized over the holiday week, according to GFPS.

At this point there will be school as usual on Sept. 8 at Great Falls High.

“Thank you to the staff at the health department and the school district who are working this weekend to attend to these cases. Parents, staff and students are reminded to monitor your health and wellbeing each day. If you are feeling sick and/or exhibiting any flu-like symptoms, please stay home from school and contact your health care provider,” according to GFPS.

