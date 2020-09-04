2020 Ice Breaker is canceled

The 2020 Ice Breaker has been canceled.

“Regrettably, Park and Recreation is cancelling the 2020 Ice Breaker Road Race due to health and safety concerns for participants, spectators, staff, volunteers and the community at large. Typically, the race attracts between 3,000-3,600 participants along with several thousand spectators and approximately 100 volunteers,” according to the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department.

The Ice Breaker was originally scheduled for April 26, but in March, due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the race was postponed to October 4, and renamed the Ice Maker.

The rescheduled event is now canceled and the 2021 race is scheduled for April 25.

Participant registrations from 2020 will be honored for the 2021 race, according to Park and Rec.

For more information contact the Park and Rec office at 771-1265.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

