City transitioning to new utility billing software, customers will see some changes

The City of Great Falls Utilities Department is implementing new utility billing software in the next few months.

Monthly billing statements will look the same and contain the same basic information, but the account numbers-customer numbers will be changing, according to the city.

There will also be a few changes in the way customers are able to pay their bills as the city transitions to the new software.

The eSuite Utility Payments webpage will not be available for a few weeks during the transition period. Esuites will be replaced with a new website called Citizen Self Service.

Customers will be able to enroll after receiving their first billing statement from the new system.

In order for customers to submit payments electronically (website, billpay or payment by phone), the account number-customer number will need to be provided. Look for messages printed on the monthly billing statements and the city’s website.

For all other customer service needs, there may be some delays in processing paperwork during the transition.

“The public’s patience during the deployment of the new utility billing software is appreciated. The Utilities Department is working diligently to make the transition as seamless as possible for customers,” according to a city release.

Questions may be directed to Utilities customer service at 406-727-7660.

