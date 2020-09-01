Business Bites: Carnivorium opening; Hokkaido now open; The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers moving; Dante’s reopens after COVID scare; Paris Gibson Square hosting Arts on Fire Sept. 12

Carnivorium

Carnivorium, a drive-through mobile restaurant, is launching next week in Great Falls.

The restaurant will serve burgers, dogs and fries, according to Dave Snuggs.

Carnivorium will donate 8 percent of daily gross sales to six local nonprofits, listed below.

Carnivorium is a trailer with a kitchen and drive-through lane that will be open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays: Mountain View Co-op at the corner of Smelter and Old Havre Highway, nonprofit partner: Great Falls Community Food Bank

Wednesdays: Napa Auto and Truck Parts-601 6th St. S.W., nonprofit partner: Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center

Thursdays: Great Falls Subaru-800 Central Ave., nonprofit partner: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Helena and Great Falls

Fridays: 10th Avenue South next to Super One Foods, nonprofit: “surprise secret selection-to be announced”

Saturdays: Holiday Village Mall-main entrance, nonprofit partner: Children’s Receiving Home

Sundays: Valvoline Instant Oil Change-1500 3rd St. N.W. next to Albertson’s, nonprofit partner: Eagle Mount of Great Falls

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar opens Sept. 1 in the former Pizza Hut space in Marketplace.

The hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hokkaido has Helena and Bozeman locations.

The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers

The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers is moving to the former Belles and Lace space at 320 Central Ave.

“We have been looking for a new space for a while now and as soon as we saw this space we knew it was beyond perfect for FDF. We will be keeping the dye studio as is! Just moving over our retail and website shipping department. It will allow us even more social distancing, private classroom space and to grow with Great Falls. Plus customers don’t have to trip over our mailing mess anymore! The move should go fairly quick and we will only be closed for about a week and half before reopening downtown! I’ll share exact dates once it gets closer. Very excited to expand our making community, where everyone is welcome,” according to a post from Candice English of Farmer’s Daughter Fiber.

The current location is 210 17th St. N.

Dante’s

Dante’s has reopened with new hours, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with dinner service beginning at 4 p.m.

In late August, the restaurant announced that it had been contacted by the health department for potential exposure to staff from a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dante’s posted Aug. 31 that staff who had a risk of exposure were tested and all results were negative.

“Because of this experience we have had to endure, it has reinforced our dedication to safety of all. We will still be enforcing the mask mandate and following all of the guidelines we have received from the health department and the CCHD,” Dante’s posted. “To ensure the safety of not only our customers but also our amazing staff, we ask all of our community to help us and try to understand. We are trying to make sure that after 23 years, we can continue to serve our community for many years to come. But every closure hurts a small business and we are truly striving to not be one of those statistics.”

Paris Gibson Square Arts on Fire

The Paris Gibson Square’s Annual Arts on Fire event will be a Drive-In and Drive-Thru venue with Take and Make art projects, free root beer floats and live performances that can be viewed from your vehicle and the ability to be listened through your car radio.

The event is Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Central Avenue will be closed between 14th and 15th Streets. Patrons will enter the event through the museum’s 14th Street entrance and make their way through the parking lot to pick up Take and Make art projects from seven stations. Families will also have the option of driving across Central Avenue to the Montana Credit Union parking lot for free root beer floats and the option to buy handmade ceramic ice cream bowls and cups.

The credit union has opened its parking lot for attendees to park and enjoy their floats while watching liver performances.

Performances for this event will include Marcello Martell and the Blue Spirit Drum Circle, Julie Almer from Berklee College of Music who is sponsored by Missouri River Diner, acting performance from The Storytellers and belly dancing from Aunya’s Belly Dancers. Performances start at 10:30 a.m.

