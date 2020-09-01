Art submissions for 2020 Christmas Stroll button now being accepted

The Downtown Great Falls Association is accepting proposed artwork from artists in Cascade County for the 37th Annual Christmas Stroll button. The judging this year will be done in the same format as last year. The artwork will be judged by people’s choice in two different formats. DGFA will post all eligible submissions on the Downtown Facebook page and record the number of positive reactions to each piece of art.

DGFA will post images of the artwork in three physical locations downtown where the public may cast their vote. Each person can vote only once.

The image with the most combined votes from Facebook and live voting will be the 2020 Christmas Stroll Button artwork.

DGFA requests that the art to be fitting of the theme “Home for the Holidays.”

DGFA has chosen the theme this year for the sake of time, please keep all submitted artwork to this theme. DGFA has the right to refuse any artwork that does not fit the outlined criteria.

Rules for the artwork:

original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed

all artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle will be rejected

artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3.5 inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3-inch buttons so that the outer 1/4 inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible

your artwork may include “37th Annual Christmas Stroll 2020”, but it is not required, DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto your artwork

please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and your signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button

artists may submit up to three design proposals.

The winning artist will be awarded a cash prize of $150 from DGFA. Buttons will be numbered and sold to community members interested in an opportunity to win the Christmas Stroll prizes. DGFA will print 500 buttons using the selected artwork, which will also prominently appear on the event poster distributed all over Great Falls. The original artwork will also be offered as a prize for the Christmas Stroll drawing and the lucky winner will become the owner of the original artwork. The image becomes the property of DGFA and may be used in future promotions.

Submissions must be received by 2 p.m. Sept 15. Late and incomplete submissions will not be considered. Attach your contact information to the back of the artwork and deliver your original artwork to the DGFA office, 318 Central Ave. The winning art and artist will be announced by Sept. 22. All non-winning art can be picked up after Sept. 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

